PSG president offers update on Messi future amid American MLS links

Paris St Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has given an update on Lionel Messi’s future amid mega-money link to the American Major League Soccer.

The Argentine superstar’s two-year deal in Paris is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Al-Khelaifi, the club is set to enter contract extension negotiations with the forward after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi, who has 12 goals and 14 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, is currently with Argentina at the global tournament in Qatar.

When asked if the 35-year-old is interested in extending his stay in Paris, the PSG boss told Sky Sports, “definitely”.

“He performed fantastic this season for us, he’s scored a lot of goals and assists for the national team and for the club,” he added.

“So what we agreed together – that after the World Cup, sit down together. But both sides – our side of the club and him – are very happy, so we will talk after the World Cup.”

Al-Khelaifi’s update comes days after reports emerged linking Messi with a move to America MLS club Inter Miami.

David Beckham, who owns the American club, is reportedly preparing a deal for Messi, whom he wants to sign once his contract with PSG expires in June 2023.