Respect other teams, Black Rhinos blast Dymamos over Ilunga deal

Black Rhinos have accused Dynamos of not respecting other teams and having a ‘big brother attitude’, after the Harare giants negotiated a deal with striker Eli Ilunga before the expiry of his contract with the army side.

The 2021-22 Soccer Star of the Year finalist’s contract at Rhinos ends on December 31 this year and he has since signed a pre-contract to join DeMbare.

Rhinos Secretary General Colonel Edward Mutukwa accused DeMbare of disrespect, insisting they should have at least contacted the army side, rather than just deal with the player privately.

“They are exhibiting a big brother attitude which we find annoying,” Colonel Mutukwa was quoted as saying by NewsDay.

“Granted, Eli’s contract is expiring at the end of the year, but they (Dynamos) should have had the courtesy to contact us.

“But what did they do, they went ahead and negotiated with the player and even offered him a contract.

“They have already signed a pre-contract agreement with the player. It shows they are disrespectful to the institution called Black Rhinos, which is very unfortunate.

“The problem is we have teams that think Black Rhinos is a training ground for them. We are not,” he added.