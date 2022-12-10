Argentina, Netherlands face FIFA sanctions after 2022 World Cup quarter-final chaos

FIFA has confirmed that it has opened disciplinary procedures against Argentina and the Netherlands following a series of violent incidents in their Friday’s World Cup quarterfinal final.

The game was marred by several heated exchanges, prompting the referee to show a record total of eighteen yellow cards plus a red card in a single match.

According to a FIFA statement, the Dutch are facing an investigation into the team’s behaviour, while the charges against the Argentina football federation relate to player and staff misconduct and “order and security at matches.

Team misconduct charges are routine for collecting five yellow cards in a game and disciplinary cases were opened against both Argentina and the Netherlands, FIFA said.

Both federations could get the same 15,000 Swiss francs fine ($16,000) that FIFA’s disciplinary panel imposed twice on Saudi Arabia at this World Cup for team misconduct.