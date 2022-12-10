History markers: Morocco beat Portugal to reach 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals

Morocco became the first ever African team to make it to the FIFA World Cup semifinals after beating Portugal 1-0 in a quarterfinal clash played on Saturday.

The Atlas Lions, who finished as Group F winners, held on to their one goal advantage from the first half to book a place in the last four round.

Portugal tried to set an early pace with an effort from Joao Felix in the fifth minute but Yassine Bounou reacted sharply to save the header.

The Atlas Lions then came out of their shells in the following moments with good chances falling on Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri’s ways but they missed them.

Felix returned again for the Seleção on the half hour but his strike took a deflection and narrowly missed the target.

After a prolonged spell that saw both sides going toe to toe, Morocco finally took the lead on the 42nd minute through En-Nesyri’s towering header.

Portugal resumed the second half, piling pressure on the North Africans but failed in the final third.

Bruno Fernades received a couple of opportunities but fluffed them all as the game progressed.

On the other end, Morocco only relied on counter attacks and had a few breaks along the course. They were reduced to ten men later in the game after Walid Cheddira received a second booking.

Morocco will face either France or England, who play later on Saturday night, in the semifinal.