Controversial Argentina, Netherlands referee sent home from 2022 FIFA World Cup

Controversial Spanish referee, Mateu Lahoz, who officiated the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal clash between Argentina and Netherlands, has reportedly been sent home.

Lahoz was heavily criticised for his chaotic officiating, with Argentina captain Lionel Messi calling for FIFA to drop him.

The referee dished out a World Cup record total of fifteen yellow cards, while Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries was sent off after the penalty shoot-out.

After the game, Messi said: “I think Fifa must take care of this, it cannot put a referee like that for a match of such magnitude, of such importance.

“The referee cannot fail to be up to the task.”

And now ccording to Spanish outlet COPE, Lahoz has been informed that he will not be handed any further games this tournament and is now heading back to his homeland.