Murape Murape and co return to school in Spain

Murape Murape and other Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe members are holding programs in Spain that will enhance their technical knowledge.

The Academy arrived in the European country on Sunday for a ten-day camp in Sevilla.

Betis Zimbabwe’s technical director Juan Parra welcomed the team and is leading the programs together with other members from the club’s top structures.

“As our coaches are here (in Spain), they are getting technical enhancement,” Betis Academy Zimbabwe chairman Gerald Sibanda told Soccer24.

“They are doing some programs that’s why we brought them together with the players.

“It’s working in both ways – the coaches and the players.”

Sibanda also revealed that the Spanish contingent led by Parra will hold camps in Zimbabwe in the coming months as they continue with the academy projects.