Highlanders announce another signing for 2023 season

Highlanders have announced another signing ahead of the 2023 season.

In a statement, Bosso have confirmed the arrival of striker Calvin “Kung-fu Panda” Chigonero on a loan deal from ZIFA Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision.

The statement reads: “We are pleased to announce that 21-year-old Calvin “Kung-fu Panda” Chigonero will be joining Highlanders FC on a season loan from Talen Vision FC. Kung-fu Panda scored 17 goals for Talen Vision FC in the just-ended ZIFA Southern Region D1 league as a forward.”

Chigonero becomes Highlanders’ second signing in this period after the club promoted 21-year-old Bosso90 captain Gillian Nyathi to the first team.

Nyathi is a versatile defence-minded player who plays as a centre back and defensive midfielder.