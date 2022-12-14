Disputed World Cup beat not ‘Mudiwa Janet’: ZIMURA

The Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) has confirmed that he World Cup soundtrack being used by SuperSport TV, purported to be one of the late music icon John Chibadura’s songs, is actualy not.

The late Sungura icon’s family had approached ZIMURA claiming that SuperSport were using the beat for Chibadura yesteryear hit ‘Mudiwa Janet’ from his album Reggae Hits, without their consent.

Chibadura’s daughter Isabel wrote to ZIMURA seeking compensation for the song but after analyzing it, the association has ruled that its not ‘Mudiwa Janet’.

“The research and analysis of both songs has clearly shown that the 2022 FIFA World Cup song did not originate from the late Chibadura’s song ‘Mudiwa Janet’ but rather from a song titled ‘Hayya Hayya (Better Together)’ performed by a number of international artists,” ZIMURA said in a statement.

“A thorough research and analysis of the songs under comparison were done. The analysis included code sequence, chord progression, melodies and arrangements whilst the research included inputs from music experts.

“Experts who conducted the research included Pastor Charles Charamba, leader of The Fishers of Men Band and also a renowned music professional who holds a Bachelor of

Music Degree in Jazz, from the Africa University.

“Clive Mono Mukundu, a Zimbabwean music expert with extensive knowledge of music complimented by his Degree in Music Business, Musicology and Technology with the Midlands State University.

“Dr Dread, a Cape Town-based renowned music producer with lots of experience covering different genres and sound styles.

“ZIMURA’s findings and conclusion were successfully relayed to Isabel Nyamukokoko heir to the late John Chibadura’s Copyright Estate who fully understood and accepted the outcome.”