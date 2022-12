Dynamos have appointed Jonathan Mashingaidze as the substantive Chief Executive Officer for the club.

The appointment marks Mashingaidze’s return to the post after he was relieved of his duties last year.

A statement released by Dembare reads:

Dynamos also made other changes to the executive committee following the resignation of some members.

The club appointed Moses Maunganidze and Musa Gwasira as the executive chairman and vice chairman, respectively