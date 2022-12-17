Pasuwa misses out on treble in Malawi

Callisto Pasuwa has missed out on finishing the season with a treble after his Nyasa Big Bullets side lost the Airtel Top 8 final to Mighty Wanderers.

Bullets lost 3-5 on penalties after the match had finished goalless at the end of ninety minutes.

Had the result gone in their favour, Pasuwa’s charges could have picked a third silverware in this campaign.

Nyasa won the Malawian FA Cup in October after beating their reserve side in the final.

The reserves play in the second tier league, and they beat three top-flight clubs on their way to reach the final.

This was the first time Pasuwa won the knockout tournament since arriving in Malawi four years ago.

The Zimbabwean gaffer then lifted his fourth successive league championship in the following month.