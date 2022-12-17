Simba Bhora join race for Chawapiwa, set to appoint Ndiraya as head coach

Ambitious Premier Soccer League (PSL) newboys Simba Bhora, are interested in former Warriors speed merchant Talent Chawapiwa, Soccer24 has gathered.

The Shamva-based side, owned by mining mogul Simba ‘Buju’ Ndoro, was promoted to the PSL after winning the Northern Region Soccer League.

In an attempt to the strength their squad ahead of their maiden appearance in the country’s top-flight, Simba Bhora are in the market in search of players and Chawapiwa is one of those targeted.

The former AmaZulu star is currently unattached after returning from South Africa, where he last played for Platinum City Rovers in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

“Yes, we are interested in Talent (Chawapiwa). He is a quality player who was just unlucky in South Africa but we feel he can improve our team in the PSL,” a source at Simba Bhora told Soccer24.

“We have spoken to him, he has let us know what he expects from us in terms of his signing on package as well as remuneration and the management will decide on the next step,” added the source.

Meanwhile, Simba Bhora are on the verge of appointing former Dynamos coach Tonderai ‘Stanza’ Ndiraya as their new head coach.

Ndiraya was shown the exit door at DeMbare despite leading the Harare giants to a third place finish in the just-ended PSL season.

The youthful coach is already overseeing the Simba Bhora training sessions in preparation for the upcoming season.

The club will officially announce Ndiraya’s appointment soon.