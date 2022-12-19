Dynamos Chiefs meet president Mnangagwa

Dynamos board met president Emmerson Mnangagwa at the State House in Harare on Monday.

The board was led by chairman Bernard Marriott and club patron Webster Shamu.

Dembare said the meeting discussed the future of local.

A statement by the Harare giants said: “Club management met HE President ED Mnangagwa today at the state house to discuss the future of local football.”

The meeting follows after former and current players formed Footballers 4ED, an organisation showing support for President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF.

The organisation was formed in Bulawayo last week and will accommodate all footballers across the country.

The initiative is also seeking to address the issues affecting local players.