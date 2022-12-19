France striker Karim Benzema retires from playing international football

France striker Karim Benzema has retired from international football.

The Frenchman scored 37 goals in 97 games since making his debut in 2007

In a tweet made on his birthday, Benzema said: “I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today, and I’m proud of it!

“I have written my story and ours is ending.”

Benzema’s international football retirement comes after reports emerged suggesting that the striker was furious with France manager Didier Deschamps after he was dropped from the French squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 35-year-old was forced to head home after picking up a thigh injury on the eve of the tournament.

According to French outlet L’Équipe, this left Benzema unhappy as he wanted to stay with the France squad, which would have given him the potential to participate in the World Cup.

The striker reportedly needed just days of treatment.

He returned to training with Real Madrid a week later but cut communication with the France coach.

The publication further claims Benzema also rejected an offer from France president Emmanuel Macron to join him on his presidential plane to Qatar to attend the final against Argentina and support his side.