Two COSAFA nations submit bid to host 2025 Afcon

Two COSAFA nations have submitted seperate bids to host the 2025 Afcon tournament.

The bidding process was reopened in late October after CAF stripped Guinea of the rights to host the Afcon tournement.

The continental football body noted the infrastructure and facilities in the west African country were not ready to host a world-class competition.

1996 and 2013 editions hosts South Africa and Zambia beat Friday’s deadline and submitted their bids.

They joined five other countries who have also expressed interest in hosting the tournament

These include Nigeria, who want to co-host with Benin; Morocco; Algeria and Senegal.

CAF is expected to conduct inspections in January while the successful bidder will be announced in February.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time CAF has stripped a country of rights to host the Afcon.

Cameroon were stripped of the right to host the 2019 tournament because they weren’t considered ready but they were awarded the 2021 tournament – which took place earlier this year because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.