Zim youngster called to train with Newcastle senior squad

Warriors prospect Micheal Ndiweni has been training with Newcastle United senior squad.

The teenager was invited to the squad along with a few other Academy young stars. He has been appearing in the match day squad for the friendly matches played during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

The call-up is not the first one for Ndiweni since Eddie Howe took over the senior squad in November last year.

The 19-year-old, who signed his first professional contract at the Magpies, trained with the team in the pre-season.

The youngster was born in England to Zimbabwean parents and is eligible to play for Zimbabwe. His father coaches youth football in Newcastle.