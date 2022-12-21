Ishmael Wadi reveals why his proposed transfer to AmaZulu failed

Ishmael Wadi has revealed what led his proposed move to AmaZulu to fell through on the last hour.

The Warriors international was on the verge of joining the top-flight side from NFD club JDR Stars in the August transfer window.

Negotiations were said to have advanced with the transfer set to be completed before the window closed.

However, the deal failed and Wadi remained at JDR when the 2022/23 season began.

In an interview with FARPost.co.za, the striker revealed that the clubs failed to agree on terms.

“At that point l heard a lot of rumors about it, the likes of Chiefs and some teams did approach the club, AmuZulu among other teams,” he said.

“But they didn’t reach an agreement with my club JDR Stars.”

The 30-year-old added that he is still eyeing to break into the top-flight league.

“At the moment I’m still contracted with the team till the end of the season but I’m prepared to make a move.

“As players our ambitions constantly change as we develop. Just like everyone in South Africa and back home in Zimbabwe, I hope to play in the PSL,” said Wadi.