Lionel Messi decides on PSG future as contract is set to expire at the end of season


by Virjo Mufaro

Lionel Messi has decided on his future after he verbally agreed to stay at PSG beyond the end of this season.

The Argentine superstar’s two-year deal in Paris was set to expire at the end of the season.

The two parties resumed contract talks this week after the forward’s successful 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with Argentina.

According to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano, a new deal is set to be signed soon.

The news comes after American MLS club Inter Miami, which is owned by David Beckham, approached Messi for a possible deal.

However, Romano claims the 35-year-old never considered the offer.

