Lionel Messi decides on PSG future as contract is set to expire at the end of season

Lionel Messi has decided on his future after he verbally agreed to stay at PSG beyond the end of this season.

The Argentine superstar’s two-year deal in Paris was set to expire at the end of the season.

The two parties resumed contract talks this week after the forward’s successful 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with Argentina.

According to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano, a new deal is set to be signed soon.

🚨🇦🇷 Paris Saint-Germain reached a verbal agreement with Lionel Messi to extend the contract. It’s a verbal pact to continue together. #PSG No decision yet on leght of contract & salary, it will be decided in a new meeting soon. Al Khelaifi and Campos, working on it. pic.twitter.com/upho1SCc7P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2022

The news comes after American MLS club Inter Miami, which is owned by David Beckham, approached Messi for a possible deal.

However, Romano claims the 35-year-old never considered the offer.

Leo Messi never accepted Inter Miami proposal or negotiated with Barcelona. He was approached by both clubs but it was never advanced 🚨🇦🇷 #Messi Paris Saint-Germain have been pushing for months will president, board, coach to extend his contract — he has now accepted. pic.twitter.com/g1Rh0i9jEW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2022