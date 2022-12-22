Knowledge Musona ends goal drought in cup game loss

Knowledge Musona returned to the scoresheet after netting in Al Tai’s Thursday encounter against Al Fateh in the King Cup knockout tournament.

Musona had last hit the target in October when he scored a hattrick in the Saudi Pro League victory against Khaleej.

The former Warriors captain netted Al Tai’s first goal just after the hour to cancel the hosts’ first-half lead. The equaliser forced the game into extra time, but the visitors fell behind again in the 112th minute.

Another equaliser in the late stages saw the game going to the penalties.

Al Fateh went on to win the shootout and reached the quarterfinal of the knockout tournament.