No Bosso, DeMbare ‘Unity Cup’

The proposed Unity Cup clash between old foes Highlanders and Dynamos, scheduled for today, will not take place.

Bosso and DeMbare were set to renew their rivalry at Babourfields Stadium as the county celebrates Unity Day.

However, it appears the eagerly-awaited clash never existed from the onset.

Energy company Sakunda Holdings, according to some claims, was set to bankroll the latest installment of the ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’.

They (Sakunda) however, distanced themselves from it.

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) acting Chief Executive Officer Xolisani Gwesela, reiterated all week that the country’s football governing body was not aware of the match.

Dynamos players trained for the clash all week, under the watchful eye of recently-appointed head coach Hebert Maruwa.

So serious were DeMbare’s preparations for the planned match that nimble-footed winger Tanaka Chidhobha was even told by the Maruwa-led technical team to cut his hair if he wanted to travel to Bulawayo for it, to which he obliged.