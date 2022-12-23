Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana retires from international football after World Cup drama

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has announced his retirement from international football after he was dropped from the squad during the World Cup.

The Inter Milan shot-stopper was sent home during the tournament after falling out with coach Rigobert Song.

It’s believed the fallout was due to a heated disagreement over the keeper’s playing style.

The 29-year-old announced his retirement on Twitter on Friday.

Onana made his international debut in 2016 and represented his country 36 times.

His last game for the Indomitable Lions was in the World Cup opener against Switzerland last month, in which they lost 1-0.