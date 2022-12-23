Watch: Knowledge Musona’s half volley which ended his goal drought

Knowledge Musona scored his first goal in two months for Al Tai on Thursday in the King Cup knockout tournament against Al Fateh.

The Warriors international hit a half-volley just after the hour mark to cancel the hosts’ first-half lead.

د65' عرضية سيميدو وتسديدة موسونا تعادل النتيجة ⚽🔥

الفتح 1 × 1 الطائي#الفتح_الطائي#كأس_الملك#SSC pic.twitter.com/AIsdSA3kPJ — شركة الرياضة السعودية SSC (@ssc_sports) December 22, 2022

The equaliser forced the game into extra time, but the visitors fell behind again in the 112th minute.

Another equaliser in the late stages saw the game going to the penalties.

Musona had last hit the target in October when he scored a hattrick in the Saudi Pro League victory against Khaleej.