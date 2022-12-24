Benjani Jr continues development at English tenth-tier club

Benjani Mwaruwari’s son, Benjani Jr, left Yeovil Town this month to join English tenth-tier club Sherborne Town on a short loan spell.

The youngster, who recently signed his first pro contract, will spend the rest of this month at Sherborne and return to his club next month.

In a statement, Yeovil said: “Yeovil Town can confirm that Benjani Jr has joined Sherborne Town on a one-month loan.

“This will be the 18-year-old’s first taste of senior football after he signed his first professional with Yeovil Town earlier this season.

“The loan move follows a cameo appearance in the Somerset Premier Cup against Taunton Town, where he looked bright during his 20 minutes on the pitch.

“Now looking to step up his development, the young forward will line up in the Toolstation Western League for the Zebras.”

The 18-year-old striker joined fifth-tier club Yeovil as an academy player in January 2020 after leaving Portsmouth.

The young forward made an instant impression in his first year in the EFL Youth Alliance League.

And last season, he scored 25 goals and managed 16 assists in 30 games for the Under-18s.