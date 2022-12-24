FIFA announces 2022 World Cup Goal of the Tournament

FIFA have announced the winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup goal of the tournament.

The competition was held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

Football fans across the world took part in the poll and Richarlison’s stunning bicycle kick against Serbia in their opening group stage match received most votes.

The Brazil forward’s stunning strike came in the 73rd minute of the game.

The goal beat the likes of Brazilian team-mate Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to the award.