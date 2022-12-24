Man United trigger contract extensions for Rashford and three other players

Manchester United have triggered contract extensions for Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Fred and Luke Shaw.

The quartet had deals that were set to expire in June 2023, but in each case, there was an option of an extra 12 months.

The players will now remain at Old Trafford until 2024.

“Yes, I can confirm it,” Ten Hag told the club’s website.

“We are happy because the squad is going in the right direction, and those players (have) a massive contribution in that direction.”

Ten Hag added that all four players are in his plans for United, following their exploits in the early months of his time in charge at Old Trafford.

“We want to develop, we want to support those players, and we want them to keep in our process,” added the gaffer.

“So, that’s why we came to those decisions, I’m sure they are the right decisions. We want to construct a team for the future, so for longer years, and those players have to be part of it.”