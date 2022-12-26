Aston Villa coach Unai Emery hints at potential January departures

Aston Villa coach Unai Emery has admitted that some players will depart the club during January transfer window.

The window will open in a week and runs until the end of January.

Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba is among those tipped to leave the Villa Park next month.

The midfielder is yet to play in a competitive game this season and has often been left out of the matchday squad on several occasions.

His situation hasn’t changed even after the arrival of Emery in October.

Despite being satisfied with current squad, the gaffer has admitted there will be changes in the coming window.

Emery told a press conference: “I am so happy with the players we have but one or two could leave.

“We can also add players to help us in the next month but we are moving in a good direction to add players who could help us improve.

“I was excited when I arrived here, I still am and will be when we can add in the transfer market.

“But it is not easy in January to add players to improve the squad but we are going to move to try and do it and the players that are here now are important because we are going to play two big tough matches before the window.”