Luton Town to discuss Admiral Muskwe’s situation

Luton Town will discuss Admiral Muskwe’s loan situation at Fleetwood.

The Warriors international has struggled to get game time at the League One side after a making a season-long loan switch in August.

The 24-year-old has only managed six league appearances since arriving at the club.

Luton have a recall clause in Muskwe’s deal, but the Championship side will first discuss the player’s situation before making the final decision.

Coach Rob Edwards told Luton Today newspaper when asked about the loaned players: “We have constant discussions about that, we will be going through that about some of the lads who are out on loan at the moment so we’re well aware of them.

“We try and take it on an individual basis and think what’s the right thing for that individual.

“Then, of course, we have to think about the football club as well because ultimately the club comes first.

“If someone can come back and help us, it’s something we can have a look at.

“If we think the right thing is for them to stay out and get another 20 games, continue to do well and then look for next season, then that is obviously great as well.

“We’re constantly watching them and we’re up to date across all of those lads.”