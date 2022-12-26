William Manondo attracts interest from SA top-flight club

William Manondo has reportedly attracted interest from South African top-flight side Sekhukhune United.

According to NewsDay, the club is set to bid for the prolific forward who still has one year remaining on his contract.

“Sekhukune want him but what is not clear is his contract situation with his current team. They should be able to bid,” an unnamed source told the publication.

Zambian sides Zanaco and Zesco United are also said to have registered interest in the CAPS United striker.

Manondo had a memorable season in which he scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists for the Green Machine.

He won the Golden Boot award and was named the second best player in the 2021/22 season behind FC Platinum forward Walter Musona at the Castle Lager Premiership Awards held at the start of the month.