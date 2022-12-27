Liverpool reach agreement to sign Manchester United, Chelsea target

Liverpool have beaten Manchester United and Chelsea to the signature of Netherlands international Cody Gakpo.

The Reds have reached an agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign the winger for a fee between €40 to €50million

A statement from the Dutch Eredivisie side read: “PSV and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.

“The 23-year-old attacker will immediately leave for England and he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer.

“Both clubs are not making any announcements about the transfer fee. ‘But this is a record transfer for PSV,’ said general manager Marcel Brands.

“The PSV management completed the negotiations on Boxing Day and gave Gakpo permission to travel to England.”

Gapko is now expected to fly out to the UK to complete his transfer on long-term deal.