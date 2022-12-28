‘I don’t even have money for food’ —Ghanaian player ‘neglected’ by Bulawayo Chiefs pours heart out

Bulawayo Chiefs striker Dela Akorli has described the last five months as a nightmare, amid revelations that he has been neglected by the club to the point of not being able to afford food.

The 19-year old Ghanaian centre-forward’s contract with Amakhosi ends on the 31st of December 2022 but he is currently stuck in the Bulawayo because he doesn’t even have money for flight tickets to go back home.

Akorli, just like all Chiefs players, has not been paid for months, in the wake of the club’s dire financial crisis which is even threatening its existence.

“Since I signed for the club, they have not given me my signing on fee and they are owing me 5 months salary,” Akorli told Soccer24.

“Since we finished the league, I had no money on me, to even buy food or data bundle. I have no entertainment at home it has been very tough for me.

“I couldn’t watch the World Cup that took place recently. Life has been very tough for me,” he added.

Arkoli says he was struggling to pay rent, until a teammate offered him shelter at his apartment in Bulawayo.

The Amakhosi striker says he has engaged the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ), so that he can get his money and go back to Ghana.

“I want to go back home because the stress that I have gone through this season with this club (Chiefs) is too much for me,” said Arkoli.

He urged the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) to carefully vet all individuals who want to own football clubs in the country, so that the dignity of players is not lost.

“I’m calling on ZIFA to make sure football is being run by proper football people who respect players,” he said.

“Club owners and executives should treat players well because this job of ours needs a sound mind to be able to perform on the field of play,” added Arkoli.

Soccer24 is realibly informed that the Bulawayo Chiefs executive is in the process of trying to apply some damage limitation tactics, by securing flight tickets for Arkoli to leave the country without paying him the money he is owed.