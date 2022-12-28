Qatar to convert Messi’s World Cup hotel room into a museum

Qatar are planning to convert Argentina captain Lionel Messi’s World Cup hotel room at the University of Qatar into a mini museum.

Messi was instrumental in his nation’s first World Cup triumph for 36 years, and was named player of the tournament after netting twice in the final.

The 35-year-old scored twice in the final against France in what has been described as one of the greatest games of all time.

He also converted a penalty in the shootout.

The owners of the hotel have already stopped booking guests in that room.

“The room of Argentina national team player Lionel Messi will remain unchanged and will remain available only for visitors and not for residence,” Hitmi al Hitmi, director of communications and public relations at Qatar University, has told Qatari newspaper Al Sharq.

“Messi’s belongings and will be a legacy for students and future generations and a witness to the great achievements Messi has reached during the World Cup.”