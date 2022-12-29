Football legend Pele dies

Brazilian football legend Pele has died at the age of 82 years.

The former striker passed away following a long battle with cancer.

Pele, who is the only player in history to win three World Cups, was admitted at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

A message from Pele’s official Twitter account on Thursday read: “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever.”

Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, won three World Cups as a player, in 1958, 1962 and 1970, over a 14-year international career that included 77 goals in 92 appearances for his country.

He began his professional career at 15 and made his international debut a year later. In 1999, he was voted player of the century in a poll of Ballon d’Or winners and Time magazine named him as one of 100 most influential people of the 20th century.

After retiring, the legendary striker acted as an ambassador for football.