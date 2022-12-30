Bhasera fires SuperSport United past Marumo Gallants

Veteran Warriors defender Onismor Bhasera scored his second goal of the season as SuperSport United edged Marumo Gallants 1-0 in a DStv Premiership match played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.

The 36-year old, who is now the captain of the Pretoria-based side, rose high to brilliantly head home Grant Margeman’s pinpoint cross past Washington Arubi, in the 56th minute.

