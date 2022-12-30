Total goals scored
Bhasera fires SuperSport United past Marumo Gallants


by Lawrence Mangenje

Veteran Warriors defender Onismor Bhasera scored his second goal of the season as SuperSport United edged Marumo Gallants 1-0 in a DStv Premiership match played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.

The 36-year old, who is now the captain of the Pretoria-based side, rose high to brilliantly head home Grant Margeman’s pinpoint cross past Washington Arubi, in the 56th minute.

