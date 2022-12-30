Coutinho breaks silence on Aston Villa exit talk

Philippe Coutinho has broken his silence on the reports suggesting that he has requested to leave Aston Villa after falling out with coach Unai Emery.

The reports added that the 30-year-old is favouring a return back to his country Brazil, with Corinthians among those interested in signing him in January.

But Coutinho has rubbished the rumours, while outlining that he is happy at Villa.

“In the last few days I’ve seen a lot of news with my name but, so far, okay, the problem is now that some lies have started and I’m here to clarify,” the midfielder said in a statement posted on Instagram.

“Never and, at any moment, had any kind of conversation of mine asking to leave the club, because I’m happy here and my family, too.

“My only focus now that I’m recovered from the injury is to work at the maximum every day, to play at a high level and help the club and my team mates achieve our goals.”

Coutinho returned to Villa’s squad on Boxing Day and made his first appearance under Emery from off the bench. The Brazilian is now pushing for a start as Villa head to Tottenham this weekend.