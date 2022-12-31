Cristiano Ronaldo could face Knowledge Musona in his first Saudi game

Cristiano Ronaldo could face off against Knowledge Musona in his first appearance since moving to Saudi Arabia.

The Portuguese superstar completed his transfer to top-flight club Al Nassr on Friday.

He signed a contract until June 2025 and will get more than €200 million euros during the deal.

Following the completion of the transfer, Ronaldo could make his debut in Al Nassr’s first game of 2023. That would be a home Saudi Pro League match against Musona’s Al Taai on Thursday 5 January.

Kick-off is at 5 pm CAT.

The New Year’s Eve game against Al-Khaleej will come too soon for the Portugal international as registration and other paperwork is need to be sorted first.

Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has told the club’s website upon completing his move:

“I’m thrilled for new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring. I am very excited to join my teammates, to help the team to achieve more success.”

Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United after the veteran forward gave an explosive TV interview in which he said he felt “betrayed” by the club and had no respect for coach Erik ten Hag.

United terminated his contract while Ronaldo was with Portugal at the World Cup.