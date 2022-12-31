Mushekwi sets another personal best after capping 2022 Chinese Super League season with a goal

Zhejiang striker Nyasha Mushekwi has capped the 2022 Chinese Super League season with another goal to register his highest scoring tally in the top-flight campaign.

The former Warriors international has finished the season with seventeen goals and four assists.

His tally consists of one brace plus fifteen solitary strikes. The striker also registered a four-match scoring run, his longest in the top-flight league.

The personal feats comes after Mushekwi become Zhejiang’s all-time leading scorer in August.

The striker surpassed South Africa’s Dino Ndlovu, who held the record for a year.

He now has 52 goals for the club, twelve clear of second-placed Ndlovu.

Meanwhile, Zhejiang will be playing in the Asian Champions League next season after finishing third on log.

This will be Mushekwi’s first campaign in the inter-club competition since arriving in China in 2016.