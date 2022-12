Knowledge Musona made his first assist of the season in Al Tai’s 4-0 win over Al Batin in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean forward created the forth goal by crossing a high ball into the box which was headed home by Amir Sayoud in the 66th minute.

Musona, who started in the game, played until the 71st minute before he was subbed off.