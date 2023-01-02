Admiral Muskwe scores in successive league games for the first in more than two years

Admiral Muskwe has scored in successive league games for the first time since the 2020/21 season when he was still with Leicester City U23s.

Muskwe took his season tally to three goals following the two latest strikes this week.

The Warriors international first ended his goal drought in the League One on 29 September in the 2-1 loss against Barnsley.

He came on as a second half substitute and converted a penalty which gave Fleetwood a consolation.

The 24-year-old netted again in the next match versus Shrewsbury on New Year.

The goal was also from the spot as he made his first start since October 2022.

Meanwhile, Muskwe’s parent club Luton Town will discuss his loan situation at Fleetwood.

The striker has had limited game time due injuries.

Luton have a recall clause in Muskwe’s deal, but the Championship side will first discuss the player’s situation before making the final decision.