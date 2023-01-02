Agent speaks on Dzvukamanja future amid Orlando Pirates exit talk

Terrence Dzvukamanja’s agent Mike Makaab has confirmed plans for Terrence Dzvukamanja to leave Orlando Pirates this month.

Dzvukamanja has struggled to get game time at the Soweto Giants and is seemingly out of coach Jose Riveiro’s plans.

His agent is already looking for a new club following the opening of South Africa’s mid-season transfer window on Sunday.

SuperSport United are reportedly interested in snapping up the Warriors international.

“Yes, we are busy looking at opportunities for him – it’s clear that he hasn’t made the necessary progress that we were all hoping for at Pirates,” Makaab told SABC Sport.

“It’s in everybody’s interest, especially the player, that we find a solution.

“I think unless something drastic changes we would be looking to find a new home for Terrence in this transfer window.”

Dzvukamanja’s contract at Pirates is set to expire at the end of the season but the club has an option to extend it with another year.