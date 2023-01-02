Dynamos clear-out continues: Murwira shown exit door

Dynamos utility player Godknows ‘Zizou’ Murwira has been shown the exit door as the Harare giants’ massive clearout continues ahead of the upcoming season.

The Warriors right back’s contract at DeMbare expired on December 31 2022 and it will not be renewed.

The former Ngezi Platinum star was fizzled out of the Dynamos team towards the end of last season under unclear circumstances and his imminent exit has now been confirmed.

In a statement, Dynamos spokesperson Tinashe Farawo revealed that Murwira, captain Partson Jaure, Alex Orotomal, Albert Eonde, Keith Murera, Sylvester Appiah and Ralph Kawondera have been shown the exit door.

Farawo also revealed that the club is also discussions for mutual separation with the duo of Martin Ofori and Evans Katema, who still have running contracts.