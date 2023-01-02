Vincent Aboubakar linked with Al-Nassr exit after club signed Cristiano Ronaldo

Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar has been linked with a loan exit at Saudi top-flight side Al-Nassr following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo joined the Middle Eastern club over the weekend on a free transfer following his release at Manchester United.

According to English outlet The Daily Mail, the Portugal international’s arrival may prompt the Saudi club to loan out Aboubakar.

The publication added that the Cameroon international could end up in the Premier League as he has become a loan option for Man United in this transfer window.

United coach Erik ten Hag has been keen to stress that his side needs a new forward to continue their recent resurgence under him.

Aboubakar, who joined Al-Nassr in 2021 from Turkish Besiktas, has registered two goals and one assist from nine league games in the 2022-23 campaign.