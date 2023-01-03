Contrasting details emerge on reported Ronaldo to Newcastle clause

Marca have appeared to have dismissed their own report claiming Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his contract with Al Nassr that will allow him to sign for Newcastle United.

The Portuguese star joined the Saudi Arabian side last week after he struggled to find a club in Europe.

According to the Spanish outlet’s first report, the 37-year-old will move to Newcastle on a loan deal if the EPL club qualifies for the Champions League competition this season.

The Magpies are owned by a Saudi consortium which also has links with Al Nassr.

Marca now seems to have made a U-turned on their scoop, denying any knowledge of the apparent clause.

Replying to the claim about the ‘Newcastle clause’ in Ronaldo’s contrat, Marca replied on Twitter: “Our information was Cristiano would sign and Cristiano signed by Al Nassr. No info about Newcastle in Cristiano’s contract. Cheers.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle are sitting in third place and remain in tthe race for the Champions League qualification.

The Magpies have had a superb start to the season where they have lost just once in 17 Premier league games.