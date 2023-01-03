Ndiraya gets down to Simba Bhora business

Freshly-recruited Simba Bhora head coach Tonderai Ndiraya conducted his first training session this morning, as the ambitious side began preparations for their debut campaign in the Premier Soccer League.

Ndiraya was confirmed as the new Simba head coach this week, replacing Authur Tutani —who led the Shamva-based side to Northern Region Soccer League success but does not hold the required CAF A badge to coach a PSL team.

Ndiraya oversaw his first training session at RBZ Sports Club in Harare this morning, with most of the players who were at the club last season, present.

Though today’s training was held in Harare, Simba will play their matches at Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva, with the facility currently being renovated to meet PSL standards.

Simba Bhora secretary general Taurai Janhi described Ndiraya as one of the best coaches in the country, whose ability can transform the PSL new comers.

“As Simba Bhora, we are excited to announce the appointment of Tonderai Ndiraya as our head coach ahead of the forthcoming season. We believe that he is the right coach to lead us into the Premier Soccer League,” Janhi said.

“Coach Ndiraya is one of the best coaches in the country and we believe he is a coach who can handle pressure in the Premier Soccer League given that he has coached at Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars. We also felt that he is a coach whose ambition also dovetails with our ambitions as well,” he added.

Simba, owned by mining tycoon Simba ‘Buju’ Ndoro, are in the process to recruiting new players to strengthen their squad ahead of their debut campaign in the PSL.