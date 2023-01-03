Zimbabwe-born starlet Madanha showered with praise in Australia

Zimbabwe-born starlet Panashe Madanha has been heaped with praise by his coach, after an outstanding performance on his first start for Australian top-flight side Adelaide United in their 2-0 victory over Perth Glory at Coopers Stadium yesterday.

The versatile 18-year-old, who normally plays a winger, was used as a makeshift right-back by Adelaide coach Carl Veart in the absence of regular full back Javi Lopez and played a blinder, to the delight of the gaffer.

“Panashe (Madanha) was outstanding tonight,” Veart said in his post-match interview.

“It was a difficult one for Panashe because we have been working with him for quite a long time now as a right back. It’s not his natural position and I don’t think he would have ever played there before.

“So, it was good to see him be as positive as he was, running at players. He’s a strong boy and he’s the quickest player in our team, so he’s very difficult to beat and I’m just so glad that he performed so well tonight,” added the former Australia international.

Madanha had only made two substitute appearances for Adelaide prior to yesterday’s game — against Newcastle Gets in the league (the ISUZU UTE A-League) and Australian Cup respectively.

The teenager, who was born in Zimbabwe before moving to Australia aged 4, was assured at the back and also made a number of energetic forward runs which helped his side collect maximum points.

Madanha will be hoping to play a decisive role again when the Reds travel to Central Coast Mariners for a league clash on Saturday.