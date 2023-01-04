Newcastle United responds to Ronaldo loan rumours

Newcastle United coach Eddie Howe has rubbished a report report claiming Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his contract with Al Nassr that will allow him to sign for the EPL club.

The Portuguese star joined the Saudi Arabian side last week after he struggled to find a club in Europe.

According to the Spanish outlet, Marca, report, the 37-year-old will move to the Magpies on a loan deal if the EPL club qualifies for the Champions League competition this season.

Newcastle United are owned by a Saudi consortium which also has links with Al Nassr.

But Howe dismissed the report, saying “there was no truth in it”.

Speaking to Sky Sports before the Monday’s goalless draw at Arsenal, the Magpies boss stated: “We wish Cristiano all the best in his new venture, but there’s no truth in that from our perspective.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle remained in third place on the EPL table and in the race for the Champions League qualification.