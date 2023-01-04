Ronaldo banned from making his Saudi debut against Musona’s Al Taai

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been banned from making his Al-Nassr debut against Al-Taai on Thursday.

Ronaldo was unveiled on Tuesday and expected to make his debut for the Saudi side tomorrow night against Knowledge Musona’s club.

According to a report by English outlet Daily Mail, the forward has been barred from playing in the game due to a ban he received while still at Manchester United.

The Portugal international was found guilty of improper and violent conduct after he smashed an Everton fan’s phone from his hand after United lost a match at Goodison Park last April.

Following the conclusion of the investigation in last November, the Portuguese forward was slapped with a £50,000 fine and a two-game suspension.

He failed to serve the ban while still with the Red Devils.

But despite Ronaldo now plying his trade in another country, his ban will still stand.

The sanction will bar him from playing in Thursday’s game and continue until the match against Al-Nassr.

The ban is effective due to the Article 12.1 of FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players says: “Any disciplinary sanction of up to four matches or up to three months that has been imposed on a player by the former association but not yet (entirely) served by the time of the transfer shall be enforced by the new association at which the player has been registered in order for the sanction to be served at domestic level.”