Saudi top-flight league honours Musona after finishing 2022 with most assists

Saudi Arabia Pro League has honoured Knowledge Musona after the Zimbabwean finished 2022 with the most assists.

The Zimbabwean forward, who plays for Al Tai, registered eight assists during the calendar.

He is tied on the top with Al-Shabab FC midfielder Hattan Bahebri, who also have eight assists.

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮’𝗦 𝗠𝗢𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗦 🗓 🇸🇦 Bahebri

🇿🇼 Musona This duo led the way for assists last year 🅰️#RoshnSaudiLeague | @bahhbri27 | @KMusonaofficial pic.twitter.com/tutwQTYw3j — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) January 3, 2023

His first six assists came during the remainder of the 2021/22 season, while the remaining two were registered in the final week of December 2022 in the 2022/23 season.

The last two contributions happened in successive games played on the 26th and 31st of December.