Warriors defender Godknows ‘Zizou’ Murwira has joined CAPS United, days after he was released by their crosstown rivals Dynamos.

The 29-year old was one of the 13 players shown the exit door by DeMbare when their contracts expired on December 31 2022.

CAPS team manager Shakespeare Chinogwenya confirmed the development to Soccer24.

“Yes, Godknows has joined us on a 2-year deal,” said Chinogwenya.