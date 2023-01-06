Ex-Chelsea, Juve striker Gianluca Vialli dies

Former Chelsea and Juventus striker Gianluca Vialli has died.

He was 58.

Vialli passed away in London, England where he was based after a long battle with cancer.

The former Italy International was diagnosed with the disease for a second time in 2021, after first being treated for the illness in 2017.

Following the news, Chelsea tweeted in tribute: “You’ll be missed by so many. A legend to us and to all of football. Rest in peace, Gianluca Vialli.”

Vialli played for Cremonese, Sampdoria and Juventus before joining Chelsea in 1996.

In 1998 he became player-manager of the Blues following the departure of Ruud Gullit and that year led the club to glory in the League Cup, UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Vialli also worked in Roberto Mancini’s backroom team when Italy won Euro 2020.