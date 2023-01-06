Ralph Kawondera joins Manica Diamonds

Manica Diamonds have secured the services of former Dynamos and FC Platinum midfielder Ralph Kawondera.

The 32-year old was released by DeMbare when his contract expired on December 31 2022.

Kawondera’s manager Trust Nyambiya of TK Sports Sports Agency, confirmed the former Triangle United captain has joined the Mutare-based side on a one-year deal.

“Ralph (Kawondera) has joined Manica Diamonds on a one-year contract,” said Nyambiya.

Manica Diamonds will be hoping to mount a serious title challenge in the upcoming season, having started like a house on fire in the previous campaign but ended up finishing 10th.

The Gem Boys have been active in the transfer window and are also favorites to capture highly-rated full-back Farai Banda, formerly of army side Black Rhinos.