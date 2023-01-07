Highlanders announce another player arrival

Highlanders have announced another player arrival at the club ahead of the new season.

Bosso have recalled keeper Reward Muza from loan at Bulawayo City.

A statement by the club reads: “Reward Muza has been recalled from his loan at Bulawayo City following an impressive spell at Amakhosi. Muza was loaned out to BCC in the beginning of the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.”

Meanwhile, Bosso have so far extended the contract of defender Andrew Tandi with another year and promoted 21-year-old Bosso90 captain Gillian Nyathi to the first team.

The club also signed striker Calvin “Kung-fu Panda” Chigonero on a loan deal from ZIFA Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision.