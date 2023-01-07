Highlanders announce another player arrival


by Virjo Mufaro

Highlanders have announced another player arrival at the club ahead of the new season.

Bosso have recalled keeper Reward Muza from loan at Bulawayo City.

A statement by the club reads: “Reward Muza has been recalled from his loan at Bulawayo City following an impressive spell at Amakhosi. Muza was loaned out to BCC in the beginning of the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.”

Meanwhile, Bosso have so far extended the contract of defender Andrew Tandi with another year and promoted 21-year-old Bosso90 captain Gillian Nyathi to the first team.

The club also signed striker Calvin “Kung-fu Panda” Chigonero on a loan deal from ZIFA Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © Soccer24, 2023. All Rights Reserved
NEWS MATCHCENTRE TABLES VIDEOS